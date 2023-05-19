CI Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 361.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 325,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,073 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $51,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 232.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

Waste Management Trading Up 0.6 %

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 924 shares of company stock valued at $139,918 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.95. The company had a trading volume of 393,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,637. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.89 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.81. The stock has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

