CI Investments Inc. Buys 257 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $19,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 753.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $948,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,293 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,424,000 after acquiring an additional 444,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,477,460,000 after buying an additional 259,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $187,527,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,374 shares of company stock valued at $27,346,615. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $667.62. 458,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65. The firm has a market cap of $99.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $655.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $695.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $755.92.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

