CI Investments Inc. Decreases Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,328 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $58,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,471,000. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 101,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.11. 721,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,405,575. The stock has a market cap of $140.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 58.67%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Stories

