CI Investments Inc. Grows Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,453 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $37,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $763,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 23.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 359,218 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $40,172,000 after acquiring an additional 68,282 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 30.9% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,090 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 33,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,849 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $14,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.38.

EOG Resources Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,603,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598,482. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.65. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.64%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

