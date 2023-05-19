CI Investments Inc. Has $26.30 Million Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

CI Investments Inc. cut its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 931,124 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.07% of Apollo Global Management worth $26,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $37,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 14,744 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $937,718.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,987,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,185,729.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,051,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 425,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,805,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 14,744 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $937,718.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,987,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,185,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,093,865 shares of company stock valued at $70,299,852. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APO traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.32. The company had a trading volume of 402,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,865. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $74.63. The firm has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.34, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.92.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -66.12%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

