CI Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 247,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,188 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $61,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,112,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,442,000 after purchasing an additional 191,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,889,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,176,000 after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,417,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,675,000 after purchasing an additional 289,510 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,803,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,807,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,612,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.35. 510,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,051. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.78. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $287.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.21.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.