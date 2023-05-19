CI Investments Inc. Sells 19,760 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,760 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $34,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Chubb by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,755,000 after acquiring an additional 338,463 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 718,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,601,000 after purchasing an additional 320,817 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,176,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,910,000 after purchasing an additional 293,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 282.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 323,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,291,000 after purchasing an additional 238,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,727,000 after purchasing an additional 225,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CB stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,504. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.17. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $83.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s payout ratio is 26.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.54.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

