CI Investments Inc. Sells 46,570 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,570 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $23,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Globe Life by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 29,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 14,887 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,047,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 33,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Globe Life stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.48. The stock had a trading volume of 66,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,492. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.79. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.87 and a 52-week high of $123.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 15.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.10%.

Insider Activity

In other Globe Life news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,212,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 16,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total transaction of $1,939,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,015 shares in the company, valued at $4,244,868.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,212,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,125 shares of company stock worth $10,994,960. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Further Reading

