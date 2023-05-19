CI Investments Inc. Sells 67,391 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,512 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 67,391 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $20,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.15. 9,625,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,303,291. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The stock has a market cap of $201.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,867 shares of company stock worth $1,170,243 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

