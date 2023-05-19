CI Investments Inc. Trims Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,629 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.07% of Arista Networks worth $25,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 5,527 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $745,868.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 5,527 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $745,868.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.40, for a total value of $276,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,756,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 337,833 shares of company stock valued at $51,272,220. 19.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arista Networks Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANET. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.85.

Shares of ANET stock traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.66. 1,479,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,665,057. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $171.44. The company has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

