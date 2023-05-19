Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 675.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,700 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

Kroger stock opened at $49.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.67. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.88%.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In related news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,475,296.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,063,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kroger news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,281.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,475,296.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,476.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 201,505 shares of company stock worth $9,622,597. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.31.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Articles

