Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 14,887 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 99.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,887 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at $3,047,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 33,521 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 41,273.2% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,190,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,429 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,911,000 after purchasing an additional 28,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at $1,214,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $245,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $77,203. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,212,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $245,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,125 shares of company stock worth $10,994,960. 4.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Globe Life Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GL. StockNews.com began coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

Shares of GL opened at $108.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.79. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.87 and a 52 week high of $123.85.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 15.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.10%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

See Also

