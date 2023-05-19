Cibc World Markets Corp Has $3.26 Million Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 675.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,619 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $41,938,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in American Water Works by 11.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,253,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,045,000 after buying an additional 238,931 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in American Water Works by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,841,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,128,000 after buying an additional 190,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,151,593,000 after buying an additional 160,435 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $141.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.84. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.57. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AWK. TheStreet cut shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

