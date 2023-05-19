Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 670.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 103.8% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 215.6% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,131 shares of company stock valued at $905,751 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $281.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.77. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $309.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.55%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

