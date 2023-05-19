Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 11,996 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 675.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,284.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $106,539.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,213,614.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Albemarle Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $222.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.74.

NYSE ALB opened at $210.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.80. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.53.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.89 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

See Also

