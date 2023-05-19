Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 12,539 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 675.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,539 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,235,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,538,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $263,686,000 after acquiring an additional 184,030 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,184,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,851,000 after acquiring an additional 180,760 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $306,019,000 after buying an additional 167,740 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.20.

Equifax Stock Up 2.3 %

EFX stock opened at $210.34 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $234.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.01 and a 200 day moving average of $201.02.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Further Reading

