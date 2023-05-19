Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases Shares of 44,544 Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 44,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Textron by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Textron by 0.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Textron by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,161,000 after purchasing an additional 177,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Textron by 52.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Textron news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,224.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at $50,108,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,109,224.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Textron Stock Up 1.4 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Textron in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Textron in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $65.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $76.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.98%.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

Featured Stories

