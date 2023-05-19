Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

CINF has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $117.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,931. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 881.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.61. Cincinnati Financial has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $130.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.42.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 15,910 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 170,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after acquiring an additional 12,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

