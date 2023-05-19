Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.57.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.18. The company had a trading volume of 17,402,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,393,098. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.91 and its 200 day moving average is $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The company has a market cap of $201.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,867 shares of company stock worth $1,170,243. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

