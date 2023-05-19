Citigroup Analysts Give Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) a $26.00 Price Target

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) has been assigned a $26.00 price objective by investment analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential downside of 34.39% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Associated Capital Group Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of AC stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $39.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,905. The company has a market capitalization of $867.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.31. Associated Capital Group has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $44.50.

Insider Transactions at Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 99.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 700 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Capital Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Associated Capital Group by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Associated Capital Group by 305.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 7,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 23.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in alternative investment management services and operates a direct investment business that invests in new and existing businesses. It is involved in assets in equity event-driven strategies and across a range of risk and event arbitrage portfolios.

