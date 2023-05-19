Citigroup Trims American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Target Price to $8.00

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AXL. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Shares of AXL stock opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average of $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.67. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $11.96. The stock has a market cap of $823.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.25.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David Eugene Barnes sold 29,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $265,797.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,589. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $473,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 136.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 18.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $72,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

