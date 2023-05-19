Citigroup Trims Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Target Price to $84.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $93.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BOOT. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Thursday. They issued a sell rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Boot Barn from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.40.

Shares of BOOT opened at $66.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.66. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $88.80. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.35.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $425.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,708,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,342,000 after purchasing an additional 31,166 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,124,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,297,000 after purchasing an additional 245,524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,870,000 after purchasing an additional 38,093 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,070,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,075,000 after purchasing an additional 15,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 19.2% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 613,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,032,000 after purchasing an additional 98,631 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

