Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Director Terrance Lillis Purchases 1,000 Shares

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE CFG traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,240,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,413,632. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.86. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.15 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Bank of America downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.18.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

