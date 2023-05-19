Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys New Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,230,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,394,000 after acquiring an additional 536,373 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,179,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,112,000 after buying an additional 2,381,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,066,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,151,000 after acquiring an additional 834,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,575,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,260,000 after purchasing an additional 44,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $20.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.76. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.77.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 119.00% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Organon & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

