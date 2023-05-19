Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys Shares of 8,591 Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 33.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 21,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Huntsman by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,428,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,767 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth $1,145,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 18.4% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 51,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth $5,360,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.30. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $37.05.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 48.72%.

HUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

