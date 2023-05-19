Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Grows Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 13.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,119,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,414,000 after buying an additional 498,381 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,040,000 after buying an additional 18,567 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 2.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,345,000 after buying an additional 30,563 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 986,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 7.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 963,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,460,000 after purchasing an additional 66,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

HLNE opened at $67.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.08. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a twelve month low of $55.81 and a twelve month high of $81.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

HLNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.20.

In related news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $7,641,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 535,015 shares in the company, valued at $40,880,496.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts, specialized funds, advisory services, distribution management, and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

