Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $323,000 Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,954,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,605,000 after purchasing an additional 63,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,620,000 after acquiring an additional 38,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,594,000 after acquiring an additional 59,991 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 817,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,072,000 after acquiring an additional 144,084 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 730,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,604,000 after acquiring an additional 184,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.50.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ LECO opened at $170.40 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $176.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.42.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 31.96%.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Electric

In related news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $589,190.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,546. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $589,190.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,546. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $1,371,292.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,801.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.