Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Invests $356,000 in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,407 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 57,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Shares of ET stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $13.67. The firm has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.73.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.79%.

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,339,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398,780.02. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,339,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 56,917,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,363,196.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,839,398 shares of company stock worth $36,023,780 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

