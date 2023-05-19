Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases Shares of 2,438 Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 646,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,272,000 after buying an additional 28,783 shares during the last quarter. True Signal LP bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at about $636,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 91,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,114,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of PZZA opened at $73.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.45 and a 200 day moving average of $81.81. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $97.78.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.00 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 3.82%. Papa John’s International’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PZZA. StockNews.com began coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

Papa John’s International Profile

(Get Rating)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.