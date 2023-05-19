Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases Shares of 6,723 Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BHB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BHB opened at $24.56 on Friday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $33.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $371.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Bar Harbor Bankshares ( NYSEAMERICAN:BHB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This is an increase from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.02%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

