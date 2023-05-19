Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 9,804 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,804 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,501,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,653,000 after purchasing an additional 977,570 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,070,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,342,000 after purchasing an additional 176,510 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,760,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,973 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 198.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,744,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,443,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,824 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.90 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $51.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.40 and a 200 day moving average of $49.95.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

