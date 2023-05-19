Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Takes Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $201.13 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.51 and a fifty-two week high of $260.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.90.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.23. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total transaction of $814,465.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,065.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total transaction of $99,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $814,465.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,065.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,424 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,296 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HII. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.86.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

See Also

