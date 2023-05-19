Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Takes Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 28.7% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.86.

IDXX stock opened at $492.06 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $515.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $482.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $458.10. The stock has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

