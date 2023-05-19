Citizens Financial (OTCMKTS:CIWV) Stock Price Down 13.1%

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV – Get Rating) traded down 13.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.26 and last traded at $21.30. 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

Citizens Financial Trading Up 3.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.88.

Citizens Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 3.27%. Citizens Financial’s payout ratio is 47.81%.

Citizens Financial Company Profile

Citizens Financial Corp. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of financial services. It also offers retail, secondary market, and commercial loan services, as well as, deposit, trust, and brokerage services. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Elkins, WV.

