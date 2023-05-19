Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Stock Performance

CZNC traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $19.58. The company had a trading volume of 27,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,702. Citizens & Northern has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.19.

Citizens & Northern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is 67.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens & Northern

About Citizens & Northern

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 180.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Citizens & Northern by 66.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 237.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 35.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company. engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

