Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
CZNC traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $19.58. The company had a trading volume of 27,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,702. Citizens & Northern has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.19.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is 67.07%.
Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company. engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.
