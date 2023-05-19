Clean Energy Transition LLP Acquires 1,230,210 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1,592.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,307,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230,210 shares during the period. General Electric makes up about 17.5% of Clean Energy Transition LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Clean Energy Transition LLP owned approximately 0.12% of General Electric worth $109,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 175,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 60,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.88. 3,369,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,310,641. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.27 and its 200 day moving average is $87.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $113.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $105.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Electric news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

