Clean Seed Capital Group (CVE:CSX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.12

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. (CVE:CSX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 48500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Clean Seed Capital Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.19. The firm has a market cap of C$12.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Clean Seed Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the agriculture equipment industry in North America. It offers seeding and planting equipment. The company focuses on the development of the SMART Seeder MAX-S prototype and commercialization of the related SMART Seeder technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Seed Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Seed Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.