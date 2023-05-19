Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) dropped 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.65 and last traded at $25.65. Approximately 128,669 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,276,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.93.

YOU has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.43 and a beta of 1.45.

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $128.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.83 million. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $1,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,050 shares in the company, valued at $346,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $135,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,474 shares in the company, valued at $175,639.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $1,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,470 over the last 90 days. 42.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YOU. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Clear Secure by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Clear Secure in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Secure in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

