Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) dropped 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.65 and last traded at $25.65. Approximately 128,669 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,276,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.93.
Analyst Ratings Changes
YOU has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, April 13th.
Clear Secure Stock Down 6.3 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.43 and a beta of 1.45.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $1,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,050 shares in the company, valued at $346,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $135,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,474 shares in the company, valued at $175,639.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $1,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,470 over the last 90 days. 42.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Clear Secure
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YOU. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Clear Secure by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Clear Secure in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Secure in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Clear Secure Company Profile
Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.
