Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Clearfield from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Clearfield from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Clearfield from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Lake Street Capital cut Clearfield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Clearfield from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearfield has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.83.

CLFD stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,274. Clearfield has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $134.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Clearfield by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Clearfield by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clearfield by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Clearfield by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,099 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Clearfield by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

