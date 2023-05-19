Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Clearfield from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Clearfield from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Clearfield from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Lake Street Capital cut Clearfield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Clearfield from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearfield has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.83.
Clearfield Price Performance
CLFD stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,274. Clearfield has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $134.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.45.
Institutional Trading of Clearfield
Clearfield Company Profile
Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clearfield (CLFD)
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.