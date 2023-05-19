CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,335 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.10% of CME Group worth $63,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,814,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in CME Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,192,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.25.

CME Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $181.81 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $212.09. The company has a market capitalization of $65.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.25.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.