CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America raised shares of CMS Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.11.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS Energy stock opened at $58.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.22. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $52.41 and a 52-week high of $71.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.36.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,673,734.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,673,734.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $396,880 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CMS Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $188,418,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $134,747,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 387.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,570,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,489 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

