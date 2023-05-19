CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on CNB Financial from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CNB Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

CCNE traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.65. The stock had a trading volume of 12,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.71 million, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.35. CNB Financial has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $28.50.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

CNB Financial ( NASDAQ:CCNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $74.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.80 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 14.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that CNB Financial will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CNB Financial news, Director Peter F. Smith acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.91 per share, with a total value of $33,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,881.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,863 shares of company stock valued at $148,818. 2.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CNB Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $593,000. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 58,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after acquiring an additional 60,273 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 15,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

About CNB Financial

(Get Rating)

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.