CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Gap Up to $14.01

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.01, but opened at $14.42. CNH Industrial shares last traded at $14.11, with a volume of 2,118,372 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNHI. StockNews.com upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.49.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a $0.3861 dividend. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNH Industrial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. raised its position in CNH Industrial by 252.7% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. now owns 1,278,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,527,000 after purchasing an additional 916,234 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in CNH Industrial by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,475,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,803,000 after purchasing an additional 225,603 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,139,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

