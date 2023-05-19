CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CNO opened at $22.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.12. CNO Financial Group has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.96.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNO Financial Group

In other CNO Financial Group news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 4,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $109,013.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,471 shares in the company, valued at $6,806,090.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 4,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $109,013.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,806,090.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $85,511.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,673,513.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,144 shares of company stock valued at $276,605. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 365.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.