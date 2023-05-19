Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) were up 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.58 and last traded at $11.41. Approximately 907,639 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 634,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on COGT shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Cogent Biosciences Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $795.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences ( NASDAQ:COGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06). Analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 70.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 46.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 0.7% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 274,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

Featured Stories

