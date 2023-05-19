Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Cognex from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Cognex Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $52.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.60. Cognex has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $58.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.75 and its 200 day moving average is $49.44.

Cognex Announces Dividend

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $239.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. Cognex had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognex

In other Cognex news, Director Patrick Alias sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $29,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cognex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Cognex by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

See Also

