Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CGNX. UBS Group upped their price target on Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cognex from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Northcoast Research cut shares of Cognex from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Cognex from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.17.

Cognex Stock Performance

Shares of Cognex stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $52.60. The stock had a trading volume of 169,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,564. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.44.

Cognex Announces Dividend

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Cognex had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $239.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognex will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

Insider Transactions at Cognex

In other Cognex news, Director Patrick Alias sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Cognex by 945.1% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Cognex by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 58,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 18,221 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Cognex by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 61,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 19,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 0.9% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

Further Reading

