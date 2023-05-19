Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.
COLL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.54 million, a PE ratio of -26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.81. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $30.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.
Insider Transactions at Collegium Pharmaceutical
In other news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 31,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $752,082.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,833.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 13,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $355,750.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,601,349.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 31,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $752,082.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,833.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Collegium Pharmaceutical
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,093,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,506,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,990,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 668.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 307,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 267,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 359.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 316,625 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 247,697 shares during the last quarter.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, Belbuca, and Symproic.
