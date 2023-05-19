Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.13.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear Trading Down 1.6 %

COLM stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.66. The company had a trading volume of 335,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,375. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.32.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $820.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.71 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 8.25%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 25.70%.

Insider Activity at Columbia Sportswear

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $81,034.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,913 shares in the company, valued at $405,420.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $81,034.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,420.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 7,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $564,310.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,526.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 5.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. True Signal LP purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.