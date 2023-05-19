Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Comerica from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Comerica from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.23.

Comerica Stock Performance

NYSE CMA opened at $39.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.14. Comerica has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $87.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.87.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.40 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 30.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comerica will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 22.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Comerica by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Comerica by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comerica

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Articles

